RS Charts: Internet Money, WhoHeem, Conway the Machine Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

Internet Money, the L.A. producer collective co-founded by Taz Taylor and Nick Mira, lead this month’s Breakthrough 25 Chart after the success of their collaborative debut album, B4 the Storm.

From August to September, Internet Money gained over 21 million on-demand audio streams. B4 the Storm has been a massive streaming success, debuting at Number Eight on the RS 200, while the “Lemonade,” featuring Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav, is currently in the top five on the songs chart.

The rest of the Top Five belong to artists who broke through on TikTok. In second is R&B singer Vedo, whose TikTok hit “You Got It” reached Number 56 on the RS 100, followed by “Lets Link” rapper WhoHeem. “Mad at Disney” singer Salem Ilese and indie artist Ritt Momney, who put a new spin on Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On,” round out the top five.

Top Breakthrough The week of September 1, 2020 1 Internet money Unit Growth 21.1M 2 Vedo Unit Growth 19.7M 3 WhoHeem Unit Growth 16.8M 4 salem ilese Unit Growth 14.7M 5 Ritt Momney Unit Growth 14M

The Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 chart ranks the artists who are seeing the greatest gains each month in audio streams. It does not include passive listening, such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. Because the chart focuses on newer music, eligible artists must not have not reached the upper ranks of the charts before. Each month, Rolling Stone publishes an official version of the Breakthrough 25 chart, covering the four-week period ending with the previous Thursday.

From a King to a GOD, Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine enters the chart at Number Seven, followed by country singer Andrew Jannakos, who had viral success with his single “Gone Too Soon.” Brooklyn drill rapper Bizzy Banks debuts at Number 10 after releasing his debut mixtape GMTO, Vol. 1 (Get Money Take Over). Other notable debuts include Chicago rapper Lil Eazzyy, Brooklyn indie rocker Sir Chloe and producer Jawsh 685, whose collaboration with Jason Derulo, “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” has reached the top 10 on the RS 100.

See the full Breakthrough 25 Chart here.