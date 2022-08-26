Ingrid Andress Reflects on Love With ‘Feel Like This’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’

Ingrid Andress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her emotional song “Feel Like This.” Surrounded by plants, the musician showcased the ballad alongside her band, reflecting on a new relationship that feels safer than the toxic ones of the past.

“Feel Like This” comes off Andress’ sophomore album, Good Person, out today. The LP marks a follow-up to her debut album, Lady Like. It features collaborations with songwriters and producers like Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland, JP Saxe, and AJ Pruis.

Andress has released several singles leading up to the album, including the title track “Good Person.” “I wrote ’Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” she explained in a statement. “What makes somebody good and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them?”

Last month, she unveiled “Blue,” which was inspired by people who are colorblind seeing color for the first time.

Andress is currently on the road with Keith Urban for his 52-date The Speed of Now World Tour in North America.