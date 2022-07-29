 Ingrid Andress Sings About the 'Joys of Falling in Love' on 'Blue' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hailee Steinfeld Starts a 'New Chapter' With the Help of Anderson .Paak on 'Coast'
Home Music Music News

Ingrid Andress Sings About the ‘Joys of Falling in Love’ on Ballad ‘Blue’

“The song was inspired by watching videos of people who are colorblind seeing color for the first time,” says Andress. “We turned that idea into a love song”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ingrid Andress reflects on the sweetest moments that come with falling in love on her new single “Blue.” On Friday, the signer released the sweet ballad and its nostalgic visualizer.

“The song was inspired by watching videos of people who are colorblind seeing color for the first time. We turned that idea into a love song,” she tells Rolling Stone about the song, on which she sings, ”It’s like I’ve never seen the ocean or a Bud Light neon sign/Like I’ve never seen a California swimming pool, a faded pair of Levi 505s/Thought I’d know just what to call the color of the Colorado sky/But looking in your eyes it’s like seeing blue for the first time.”

Andress says her visualizer, which splices clips of the singer floating in a blue water pool, standing in an empty field of grass, and walking through trees, pays homage to “the simplicity of our natural surrounding.”

“Nature is very healing and I feel the most at home when I am completely immersed in it,” she says. “There’s also something wistful about this song that makes me feel nostalgic for classics like ‘At Last’ and ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ so I wanted the visualizer to feel like an old film.”

The single follows the release of her songs “Pain,” “Seeing Someone Else,” and “Good Person” from her upcoming LP.

“Good Person is about a transformational part of my life, and the record progresses like an emotional gradient from dark to light,” Andress says. “‘Blue’ is on the lighter side of the record as it recalls the joy of falling in love which we often take for granted until things go wrong.”

The album is her follow-up to Lady Like, which earned her several Grammy nominations in 2021. Lady Like features her breakthrough single, “More Hearts Than Mine.”

In This Article: Ingrid Andress, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.