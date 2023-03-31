The iHeart Radio Music Awards: A Night to Celebrate the Music that Made this Past Year

On one of music’s biggest nights stars across all genres of music and forms of entertainment came out to celebrate a year of chart topping music and the artists who made it. The iHeart Radio Music Awards, sponsored by INFINITI, leaned into the musical themes and trends of the past year and put them on display. There were awards voted on and decided by the fans, as well as categories that represented the artists and music that never let one singular genre define them. Performers and winners took the stage to show off the music from this past year that blended musical styles, took creative risks, and sampled songs from different genres to bring new life to old hits. This celebration of authenticity that breaks boundaries is what made for a perfect partnership with INFINITI, a brand aimed at making their luxury vehicles the ultimate space to let you feel, Infinitely You.

The night started with an electric red carpet full of stars and a huge variety of looks that perfectly reflected the diversity of the artists and music being celebrated. On the INFINITI branded red carpet JoJo Wright, Tanya Rad and Emily Curl hosted and pulled insights and live reactions from attendees as they arrived. A variety of awards were presented live on the red carpet and JoJo interviewed Icon Award recipient, P!nk, who gave behind the scenes details on her iHeart Radio Music Awards performance and its inception. The live stream hosts were also able to talk to many of the nominees in the Best New Artist Category and hear about how they were feeling about nomination and the journey to the iHeart Music Awards.

Jax at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Rolling Stone

P!nk kicked off the show with a gravity defying new performance that she was debuting live at iHeart Radio Music Awards. The night continued with strong performances across a variety of genres and styles, Latto brought a powerful and dynamic choreographed set while Keith Urban performed a tender or more intimate selection to the crowd. Each award was accompanied by a short video about the winning artist that provided the story behind each artist and their music. It is touches like this that make the iHeart Radio Music Awards unlike any other award show, because they truly celebrate the artist and the drive behind the music. All the presenters were excellent and thoughtfully selected, but the host Lenny Kravitz and his performance towards the end of the show were phenomenal. As a host, he brought palpable energy and life to the overall show. Editor’s picks

Comedian Nikki Glazer presented the winners of the INFINITI sponsored Best New Artist categories, across POP, COUNTRY, ALTERNATIVE & ROCK, and R&B. This set of awards were some of the most anticipated of the night. All four artists took the stage side by side and delivered performances that came together as a continuous medley of the year’s most loved music. These performances were a highlight of the show, four amazing young musical talents leaving it all on the stage accompanied by multi-piece bands and stage design that spoke to each artist’s style and aesthetic. Each of the winners (Jax, Cody Johnson, Muni Long, and Giovannie and the Hired Guns) let their unique aesthetics and authentic selves come across in their performance; from their set design to their song choice to their wardrobe. These stylized and intentional performances were sponsored by INFINITI, a brand that prioritizes self expression and providing a space to experience some of life’s most intimate and honest moments*.

Atmosphere at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Rolling Stone

The night ended with Taylor Swift taking home Song of the Year and Lenny Kravitz signing off as another amazing year of music came to a close. The night was an important look back at the music that defined this past year. The 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards, sponsored by INFINITI, celebrated the artists everyone loves, and gave the stage to the music that makes you feel, Infinitely You. See the full gallery HERE. Trending Fox News Panics Over Trump Indictment 'Lady Justice Grabbed Trump by the P-ssy': Late-Night Hosts React to Indictment News Trump Rages at 'Thugs' Who 'INDICATED' Him Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black'

Sources

*https://usa.infinitinews.com/en-US/releases/release-0d70e7325d0f2238282aaa213e02be1e-infiniti-is-a-proud-sponsor-of-the-2022-peoples-choice-awards-building-on-the-brands-infinitely-you-ad-campaign