Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’

Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP.

“‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.”

Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing notes on the piano while the light streamed in,” but that it took “four years to finish, because I felt like the song was so important and I wanted to get it right.”

“Hometown” features on Indy’s five-song debut EP Threads, which also includes her debut single/title track, as well as her second single, “Killer.” The EP arrives on Feb. 17.

In Oct. 2022, upon the release of "Threads," Rolling Stone spoke to Indy about her move to music after initially arriving in Los Angeles to pursue acting. "It just took a while to figure out what I wanted to say," Indy said. "I found it hard to connect to scripts that were written for me. I was always drawn to making my own story, so that naturally progressed into songwriting."

For the Threads EP, Indy worked with a collection of collaborators, including Diplo, Trackside, the Dirty Projectors’ David Longstreth, and “Hometown” co-writer Casey Smith (who also co-wrote “Jealousy, Jealousy” with Olivia Rodrigo). One person she didn’t work with on her EP: Her older sister Lorde.

“It’s really important for me to forge my own path but she’s great with advice,” Indy says of Lorde. “She’s really intelligent and she’s my sister! We’re really good mates.”