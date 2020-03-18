Indigo Girls to Perform Livestream Concert and Q&A

Following the cancelation of their tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls have announced a livestream concert and Q&A to take place this Thursday, March 19th.

“The heart-wrenching moment we made the decision to cancel our shows scheduled for March and April was the moment we knew we wanted to play a free livestream show,” Ray and Saliers wrote in a statement.

“People are feeling scared, isolated, uncertain, and unmoored. For the public good, we all have to do our part not to gather in person, but we can still play music, and we are really looking forward to connecting with you on Facebook and playing a low-key, homegrown set of songs and talking to people directly through Q&A.”

The livestream will be broadcast on the duo’s Facebook Live at 6:00 p.m. ET this Thursday, and will feature songs from the duo’s upcoming album Look Long. The LP is the band’s first in five years, and was originally scheduled for April 24th, but will now be released May 22nd via Rounder Records. The album was produced by John Reynolds and recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Bath, England. You can hear two singles from Look Long out now, “Shit Kickin” and “Change My Heart.”