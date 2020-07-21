Indigo Girls Share Video for ‘Change My Heart,’ Announce Livestream

Indigo Girls have released “Change My Heart,” the first music video from the duo’s latest album Look Long.

Band member Emily Saliers wrote the track after watching the documentary Inner Worlds Outer Worlds, by Canadian meditation teacher Daniel Schmidt. “‘Change My Heart’ is about the intersection between spirituality and the physical world,” she tells Rolling Stone. “We can draw from and use the mind-bending power of love, but we are not the ones who create that power. Still, if we are in relationship with love and justice, we can accomplish the utmost in human endeavor. It is the power behind social movements and spiritual freedom.”

In the accompanying visual, Saliers and Amy Ray soundtrack a small group of rebels who fight back against a totalitarian regime. “The video was filmed in North Georgia in an old mill space,” Saliers explains. “The video was directed by Sozo Bear, and we asked them to reflect modern American struggles. We think they did a great job.”

Following their inaugural “all-dedication” livestream on July 16th, Indigo Girls have added a second benefit livestream set on Thursday, August 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing for free on Facebook Live. Like the first livestream, Saliers and Ray will present their set like a classic radio show, reading dedications and performing an entirely new collection of songs.

Saliers says that Ray came up with the idea for the dedication nights based on the pair’s own experience in quarantine: “I’ve been spending most of my time with family — it’s the most consecutive string of days and months I’ve ever had with them. At times, the adjustment to being home was extremely challenging, but now we’re in a flow. Amy and I are also doing promo for the album, raising money for people who really need it during this time, and continuing to do free livestreams for our community.”

She adds: “My advice would be to recognize that every single problem, either societally or interpersonally, is exacerbated by the quarantine. We can do small things for people in need, and try to be loving and patient in our own home environments.”

So far, their benefit livestreams have raised $400,000 for the indigenous-led organization Honor the Earth and for the Southern foodbank and outreach group Feeding the Valley.