‘In My Room’ With the Indigo Girls

The Indigo Girls played a handful of songs from their manager’s office in Atlanta for In My Room, our IGTV series in which musicians perform while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seated at a safe distance from each other and in front of a couch covered with vinyl copies of their new album, Look Long, and various commemorative plaques, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers played three songs from the new album. They began with “Country Radio,” which depicts a small-town gay kid who loves country music but feels like an outsider. “I wanna know what it’s like to fall in love like the rest of the world,” they sing in trademark harmony.

They followed that with the swampy “Shit Kickin’,” with Ray switching to electric guitar and Saliers picking up a Dobro to add some slide licks. Finally, they finished up with the urgent “Howl at the Moon,” with Ray on mandolin and Saliers on the electric banjo, letting Ray punctuate the ending line about a yearning “to be free to howl at the moon, one and all” with her own high-pitched howl.

The Indigo Girls’ In My Room segment follows performances by Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Phony Ppl, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

To support the Indigo Girls directly, visit their website.

Find Rolling Stone’s Instagram page here.