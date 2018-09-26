Rolling Stone
Indiana Man Arrested for Pistol-Whipping Friend Over Bruno Mars Song

71-year-old allegedly struck friend during argument over whether R&B star was responsible for a certain song

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo, in Napa, Calif2018 BottleRock Valley Music Festival - Day 3, Napa, USA - 27 May 2018

An Indiana man was taken to jail after allegedly pistol-whipping a friend during an argument over a Bruno Mars song.

An Indiana man was taken to jail after allegedly pistol-whipping his longtime friend during an argument over a Bruno Mars song, the Indianapolis Star reports.

The incident reportedly took place last Friday at the home of 71-year-old Roger D. Washburn, who now faces charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. According to the report, Washburn and two friends – all of whom had known each other for 50 years – had been hanging out when Washburn and one of the men began arguing over whether Mars was the singer of a certain song.

The police report did not specify which Mars track sparked the fight.

The argument reportedly grew increasingly contentious after Washburn’s friend provided proof that Mars was, in fact, responsible for the song in question. Nevertheless, Washburn refused to back down, eventually pulling out his gun. In response, Washburn’s friend called him “chicken shit.”

Washburn then struck his friend with the gun, causing the revolver to go off. The gun went off a second time after the friend tried to hit Washburn, but missed. No one was shot during the scuffle.

Washburn’s two friends eventually reported the incident to police several hours after it happened, explaining that they’d initially been too shocked to come forward. Authorities ultimately went to Washburn’s home, where he reportedly copped to hitting his friend with his .38 special.

