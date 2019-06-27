Watch Incubus Revive Classic Smash ‘Drive’ on ‘Colbert’

Alt-rock stalwarts Incubus performed their early 2000s smash “Drive” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday.

The group breezed easily through their seminal song, with guitarist Mike Einziger strumming the tune’s campfire-ready acoustic guitar melody and offering some soft harmonies for Brandon Boyd as he sang the memorable “Drive” chorus: “Whatever tomorrow brings/I’ll be there with open arms and open eyes.”

“Drive” appeared on Incubus’ 1999 breakout LP, Make Yourself, which featured two other hits, “Stellar” and “Pardon Me.” “Drive” was released as a single in November 2000 but didn’t top the Modern Rock Tracks chart until the following March, while that July it peaked at Number Nine on the Hot 100.

Incubus will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Make Yourself with a 39-date North American tour this fall. The run kicks off September 13th in Denver, Colorado and wraps December 7th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Incubus released their most recent album, 8, in 2017. The record notably featured production and mixing from Skrillex.