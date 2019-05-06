Incubus Plot ‘Make Yourself’ Anniversary Fall Tour

This fall, Incubus will embark on a 39-date fall tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of Make Yourself. The tour kicks off on September 13th at the Fillmore in Denver, Colorado.
Make Yourself, the band’s third studio album, contained the singles “Pardon Me,” “Stellar,” and “Drive,” the latter being the band’s biggest hit with a memorable video of singer Brandon Boyd sitting on a hardwood floor in black converse while drawing a self-portrait. “Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down,” Boyd said in a statement.
It’s unclear if the band will perform the album straight through, but it’s been years since they played lesser-known tracks like “Consequence” and “Out From Under.” It’s also the second to last album with original bassist Dirk Lance (Alex Katunich) who left the band in 2003.
The tour will hit major cities, playing in theaters like New York’s Radio City Music Hall on October 3rd and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 27th. The tour will wrap up at House of Blues Myrtle Beach on December 7th. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th.
Incubus Tour Dates
9/13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
9/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
9/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
9/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
9/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
9/28 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival Doheny State Beach
10/3 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/5 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/8 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort
10/12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
10/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
11/8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heniz Hall
11/9 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
11/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/12 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
11/15 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
11/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
11/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
11/19 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/22 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/24 — Houston, TX @ Reventon Music Center
11/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
11/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/29 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
11/30 — St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theater
12/1 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
12/3 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
12/5 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/6 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
12/7 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach