Incubus Plot ‘Make Yourself’ Anniversary Fall Tour

This fall, Incubus will embark on a 39-date fall tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of Make Yourself. The tour kicks off on September 13th at the Fillmore in Denver, Colorado.

Make Yourself, the band’s third studio album, contained the singles “Pardon Me,” “Stellar,” and “Drive,” the latter being the band’s biggest hit with a memorable video of singer Brandon Boyd sitting on a hardwood floor in black converse while drawing a self-portrait. “Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down,” Boyd said in a statement.

It’s unclear if the band will perform the album straight through, but it’s been years since they played lesser-known tracks like “Consequence” and “Out From Under.” It’s also the second to last album with original bassist Dirk Lance (Alex Katunich) who left the band in 2003.

The tour will hit major cities, playing in theaters like New York’s Radio City Music Hall on October 3rd and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 27th. The tour will wrap up at House of Blues Myrtle Beach on December 7th. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th.

Incubus Tour Dates

9/13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

9/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

9/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

9/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

9/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

9/28 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival Doheny State Beach

10/3 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/5 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/8 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/11 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort

10/12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

10/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heniz Hall

11/9 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

11/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/12 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/15 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

11/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

11/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/19 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11/22 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/24 — Houston, TX @ Reventon Music Center

11/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

11/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/29 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

11/30 — St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theater

12/1 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

12/3 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

12/5 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/6 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/7 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach