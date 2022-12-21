Dave Grohl and Inara George Cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do For Love’

Inara George joined Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for night three of the Hanukkah Sessions to cover 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” at the Largo in Los Angeles. The ever-fantastic Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D also shared the stage as backing vocals.

“Once referred to as the ‘biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,’ 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: ‘The Things We Do For Love’ as sung by Inara George!” the caption for the video read.

George, aka "the bird," and Kurstin, "the bee," first met while collaborating on George's debut album, and later started their indie pop project, the Bird and the Bee. In 2020 they released a holiday album Put Up The Lights and featured Grohl on drums for the track "Little Drummer Boy".

That same year, Kurstin and Grohl began the Hanukkah Sessions to celebrate the holiday by sharing covers of songs by Jewish artists.

This year’s sessions also teamed up with Pink, who sang “Get the Party Started” on night two. For the first day, Judd Apatow took to the stage to belt the big opening number with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel.”