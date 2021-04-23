Hear ‘In The Heights’ From the Musical Film’s Official Soundtrack

“In the Heights,” the first track off the movie soundtrack of the same name, has offered a first listen of Jon M. Chu’s upcoming musical adaptation. The track features the film’s cast, including star Anthony Ramos.

The soundtrack to In the Heights will arrive via Atlantic Records on June 11th, the same day as the film itself. The soundtrack will also feature a brand new, original song titled “Home All Summer,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by the film’s stars: Ramos, Leslie Grace and Marc Anthony. The soundtrack is available for pre-order now.

Pero #InTheHeightsmovie soundtrack cuándo?

June 11.

Pre-order the soundtrack starting THIS Friday and you'll hear the first track, “In The Heights.”

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2021

Starring Ramos in the roll of Usnavi, the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on June 11th. It’s based on the Broadway musical by Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, with a score by Miranda, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman.

In the Heights was was originally scheduled to premiere last June 2020, but the debut was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 9th.

The film had been in the works for over a decade, with Universal initially pulling the plug on their adaptation in 2011; following the success of Hamilton, the Weinstein Company acquired the rights to the musical in 2016, however that company’s downfall resulted in Warner Bros. ultimately bringing the movie to cinemas.

In the Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist: