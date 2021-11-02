 Måneskin Answers Fan Questions Backstage Ahead Of Sold Out NYC Show - Rolling Stone
Måneskin Talk Style Icons With ‘Rolling Stone News’

The Italian glam-rock band also discussed childhood memories as well as their biggest music influences

Rolling Stone News caught up with Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin backstage at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City to answer fan questions ahead of the Italian glam-rock band’s first official show in the city.

From a couch in their green room, the four-piece revealed their earliest memories of the songs that made them fall in love with music. For drummer Ethan Torchio, credit is due to Led Zeppelin’s “All of My Love.”

“The first time I heard the song, I was five and I was shocked about it because I liked it very much,” Torchio shared, recalling having his mother put the song on loop when he couldn’t get enough of it.

The crop of responses also featured mentions of Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and David Bowie.

Bowie popped up again while the band answered a question about which rock star’s closet they would raid if given the chance. While he was the choice of Torchio, frontman Damiano David went with Joe Perry, guitarist Thomas Raggi with Slash, and bassist Victoria De Angelis with Mick Jagger.

Måneskin wrapped up the discussion after diving into more style and music details accompanied by childhood memories before heading out to a sold-out crowd for an electric show.

