 Thurston Moore: 'In My Room' Video Concert Series - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'In My Room' With Thurston Moore
Home Music Music News

‘In My Room’ With Thurston Moore

Musician performs mostly instrumental versions of songs off his latest solo effort, By the Fire

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Thurston Moore opens up his London rehearsal space in the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series.

The ex-Sonic Youth frontman and his band — which boasts a unique lineup of three guitars, drums, and no bass — played three songs from his latest solo album, By the Fire. But, for the most part, the band delivered the tracks as full instrumentals, not only giving the performance a true “rehearsal” vibe but also shifting the focus to the dense sonic expanses contained in songs like “Hashish” and “Siren.”

The bulk of the performance was taken up by the mammoth By the Fire track, “Locomotives,” which clocks in at nearly 17 minutes. Following its extended drone-like intro, Moore even sang a few the song’s verses before he and his band plunged into a jittery experimental breakdown then emerged with a fiery alt-rock outro.

Moore released By the Fire in September, and it follows his 2017 album, Rock n Roll Consciousness. The record features lyrics penned by London-based poet Radieux Radio, as well as contributions from Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley on drums and Negativland’s Leidecker.

Moore’s In My Room clip follows performances by Black Pumas, Lucy DacusCamEllie GouldingBoy George, Trixie MattelRufus WainwrightStingJoan JettLucinda WilliamsWaxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ Covid-19 Relief Fund.

In This Article: In My Room, Thurston Moore

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.