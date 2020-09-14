‘In My Room’ With Black Pumas

Black Pumas perform a trio of songs from their self-titled debut on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room series.

Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada recorded their set in a room at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in their hometown of Austin, Texas, bringing just their guitars and a microphone. Black Pumas opened their set with an extended take on “Confines,” drawing out the slow soul tune into a sparse, meditative epic complete with a delicate solo from Quesada and a gripping vocal turn from Burton as he pushed his falsetto while vamping on the song’s final chorus.

Black Pumas followed up “Confines” with the prickly blues “Fire,” then closed out their set with a dynamic take on their single “Colors.”

Black Pumas recently released a deluxe edition of their 2019 self-titled debut, featuring three previously unheard songs and a handful of covers, including renditions of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and the Beatles “Eleanor Rigby.” The digital version of the deluxe edition was released at the end of August, while physical copies will be available October 9th.

Black Pumas’ “In My Room” clip follows performances by Lucy Dacus, Cam, Ellie Goulding, Boy George, Trixie Mattel, Rufus Wainwright, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.