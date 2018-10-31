Hear Imogen Heap’s New ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Song ‘Godric’s Hollow’

Imogen Heap previewed The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, her upcoming soundtrack adaptation of the stage production, with the cinematic new song “Godric’s Hollow.” The track unfurls with pizzicato strings and electronic beats, interspersed with atmospheric vocal harmonies.

“Godric’s Hollow” – named after the small English village where Harry Potter lived as a baby – is the third preview from the album, following the instrumentals “Platform 9¾” and “In Trouble (Again).” The soundtrack, out November 2nd, features four suites of material from each of the play’s four acts, structured chronologically as a musical rendering of the J.K. Rowling story. The album follows Imogen Heap’s 2014 LP, Sparks, and her recent tracks “Tiny Human,” “The Happy Song” and “Magic Me.”

Imogen Heap paired the song with a Halloween-themed trailer featuring previously unseen footage from the play.

In a recent statement, the musician detailed the arduous process of adapting the score into an album, calling the experiment “like nothing [she’s] ever attempted before.”

She added, “With over 100 moments of music in the play, the challenge was how to weave them together, and I think it has manifested into a really enjoyable listen, with memories for those who’ve seen the play, musical accompaniment to those with the script of the play or simply just to enjoy the music as a stand-alone album. It is crafted to be listened to in its entirety, taking the listener through different worlds within each suite. I don’t know another album like it. I hope others enjoy listening to it as much as I’ve enjoyed making.”