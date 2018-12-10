Imogen Heap to Reunite Electro-Pop Band Frou Frou on North American Tour

Imogen Heap announced the North American leg of her 2019 Mycelia World Tour. The nine-date run launches April 28th in Miami, Florida and wraps June 8th in San Francisco, California. It will encompass both solo slots and her first dates since 2003 as part of Frou Frou, her electro-pop collaboration with producer Guy Sigsworth. General tickets go on sale at Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional details and dates will be announced at Imogen Heap’s website.

The North American run, which follows a 2018 European jaunt, helps launch Mycelia’s “Creative Passport,” a blockchain technology that aims to find musicians “connected through a verified and decentralized ecosystem, promoting artist-led, fair and sustainable operating practices.”

Each of the nine North American dates will include “some or all” of the following elements: solo and Frou Frou shows, workshops “connecting the Mycelia tour with local music-makers, technologists and industry influencers,” family workshops and talks at industry conferences “where Imogen will speak on the technologies which are positively shaping the future of the music ecosystem, building better business and audience relations with music-makers.”

“For years now we’ve been complaining about the state of the music industry and how it has been held back by old ways of thinking, negatively impacting music-makers – a major pain point being that we are the first to put in any of the work, and the last to see any financial reward or even payment,” Imogen Heap said in a statement. “Through Mycelia and its ‘Creative Passport,’ as music makers we now have no excuse but to put our best foot forward and become open for business, decentralising the ecosystem so that it will ultimately benefit everyone. I am excited to be going on the road to bring this to life, in addition to showcasing other new technologies which will add to transforming the music industry into a fair, flourishing and vibrant place.”

The musician recently released The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a soundtrack adaptation of the stage production.

Imogen Heap Tour Dates

April 28 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

May 3 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln

May 8 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre

May 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

May 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 24 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

June 1 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Theatre

June 5 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

June 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic