Imagine Dragons to Trace Rise From Dive Bars to Stadiums in New Documentary

Imagine Dragons are prepping a new documentary centered around a special homecoming concert in Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.

The film will primarily feature footage from Imagine Dragons’ performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last September. Mixed with archival and contemporary interviews with the band — Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman — the movie will chronicle how Imagine Dragons went from playing dive bars and casinos around the Vegas Strip to headlining the city’s gigantic football stadium.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas will premiere on July 14 on Hulu. The film was directed and produced by Matt Eastin.

Imagine Dragons have spent the past couple of years touring the world in support of their two most recent albums, 2021’s Mercury — Act 1 and its 2022 follow-up, Mercury — Act 2. They have a handful of North American festival dates on the horizon — including sets in Milwaukee and Minneapolis in July — followed by a European tour that’ll take up the rest of the summer.

Recently, Imagine Dragons showed their support for striking film and television writers with an acoustic performance at the WGA picket line in Los Angeles. They also just dropped a new short film for their song, “Crushed,” which recounts the story of a 14-year-old boy in Ukraine in an effort to raise awareness about the devastation of Russia’s ongoing war.