Watch Imagine Dragons Reunite With J.I.D to Perform ‘Enemy’ at 2022 AMAs

Nearly a year after the single’s release, Imagine Dragons showcased the staying power of “Enemy” by performing the 2021 League of Legends‘ song with featured guest J.I.D at Sunday’s 2022 American Music Awards.

The group, led by their frontman Dan Reynolds, gave a sultry performance of “Bones,” clad in all-black outfits and accompanied by a group of shadowed backup dancers. They followed up the rock hit with a flamed-filled performance of “Enemy,” which ended in a stage-shattering performance by J.I.D.

While Dan Reynolds and company played "Enemy" over 70 times on their recently concluded 2022 tour, the AMAs performance marked the latest in only a handful of times that have actually featured J.I.D, as the rapper has only appeared onstage with the band for high-profile performances like the 2021 MTV European Video Music Awards, the Worlds 2021, the Game Award and the Mercury World Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2022.

Imagine Dragons, a five-time AMAs winner, are up for four awards at the 2022 American Music Awards: Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song (“Enemy”) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury – Act 1).

“Enemy,” which peaked at Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100, was a bonus track for the band’s 2021 LP Mercury – Act 1 after first appearing on the soundtrack for the Netflix animated series Arcane. The single was subsequently added to the album when Mercury Acts 1 and 2 were released as a double album in July 2022.