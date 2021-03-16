Imagine Dragons Share Hilarious ‘Follow You’ Video With ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Cast

Imagine Dragons have released a new music video for their song “Follow You,” featuring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.

Directed by Matt Eastin and shot inside The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the video shows Olson surprising McElhenney with a private concert from his “favorite band.” Problem is, his favorite band is the Killers, and Olson actually booked her favorite band, Imagine Dragons — a tongue-in-cheek reference to both bands’ Las Vegas origins. As Imagine Dragons perform “Follow You,” Olson dives into a fantasy in which the band members seduce her (shirtless, of course), while McElhenney imagines… well, something a little more out there.

Imagine Dragons first shared “Follow You” last week alongside another single, “Cutthroat.” The pair of tracks, which will be featured on a forthcoming album, are the band’s first new music since 2018’s Origins. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds discussed working with legendary producer Rick Rubin on the songs, and how a psychedelic experience with ayahuasca inspired the band’s new direction.

“It was really transformative for me, in helping me to see things that don’t matter and letting go of those things and seeing things that do matter and embracing those things,” Reynolds said. “So that really transformed this whole record for me. Obviously, I’m not looking to come out and be, like, Mr. Ayahuasca or something. But it was really transformative for me. It helped me to make leaps and strides in my mental health.”