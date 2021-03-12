Imagine Dragons Drop New Songs ‘Follow You,’ ‘Cutthroat’

Imagine Dragons have released two new songs, “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.” The tracks are the band’s first new music since they released their fourth studio album, 2018’s Origins.

On “Follow You” singer Dan Reynolds addresses the dedication required in a committed relationship. “I’ll follow you way down where you may go/I’ll follow you way down to your deepest low,” he sings. “I’ll always be around wherever life takes you/You know I’ll follow you.”

The songs are very personal, Reynolds relayed in a Twitter post. “‘Follow You’ is a song about loyalty and love,” he shared. “Loving someone is an incredibly imperfect process. It isn’t always romantic or pretty. Sometimes it can be incredibly painful.”

Reynolds detailed how he and his wife decided to remarry after a seven-month separation and what they learned from each other. “I wrote ‘Follow You’ after we got back together. I wanted to represent a love that is realistic.”

Meanwhile, he wrote that “‘Cutthroat’ is on the opposite side of the record, both sonically and thematically. It’s an exorcism of self pity… Being grateful for all I have.”

“I’m so misunderstood, but I live for this/My money’s good, and I came to win,” he sings on the chorus. “So step on up and I promise you/Only one of us gon’ make it out alive, and it’s not you/Cutthroat.”

Though Reynolds didn’t reveal a release date, but he added that the two songs will appear on their upcoming album, which the group has been working on for the last three years.