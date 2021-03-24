Imagine Dragons Give Intimate Performance of ‘Follow You’ on ‘Colbert’

Imagine Dragons appeared on The Late Show to offer a rendition of their recent single “Follow You,” bringing the intimacy of a recording studio to host Stephen Colbert’s stage. Accompanied by string players, the band gave a dynamic performance that highlighted the song’s emotional heft.

“Follow You” is one of two new songs, along with “Cutthroat,” that Imagine Dragons released earlier this month. The tracks are the band’s first new music since they released their fourth studio album, 2018’s Origins.

Singer Dan Reynolds wrote on Twitter that the songs are very personal, noting of “Follow You,” “Loving someone is an incredibly imperfect process. It isn’t always romantic or pretty. Sometimes it can be incredibly painful.” Reynolds was inspired to write the track after he and his wife decided to remarry after a seven-month separation. “I wrote ‘Follow You’ after we got back together,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to represent a love that is realistic.”

Imagine Dragons released a music video for “Follow You” that features It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, which was filmed at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.