Imagine Dragons Showcase Reality of Ukrainian War in ‘Crushed’ Short Film

Imagine Dragons have shared a short film for their song “Crushed,” which recounts the story of 14-year-old boy living in the Ukraine. Directed by Ty Arnold, the video follows Sasha as he walks through the wreckage of his village, which was occupied by Russian forces for five months and shelled.

The video has been released in support of the relief efforts led by UNITED24, the organization founded by President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The band is encouraging fans to donate to the cause here.

“I spent the last winter in Ukraine delivering supplies to people in immediate need; many of these people were still under direct artillery fire or recently liberated from occupation,” Arnold explained in a statement. “I was in constant contact with the band about what I saw, and they quickly suggested making a music video that captured the emotion of ordinary Ukrainians suffering from war. I embraced the idea; Imagine Dragons are very engaged in helping Ukraine and I felt this was an opportunity for people to see how this war has affected lives.”

He continued, “During my travels I met Sasha, a young boy who had survived months of shelling. He had recently returned to his home village, only to find it completely destroyed. This video captures, in a small way, what Sasha experienced and what thousands of other Ukrainians continue to experience every day.”

“Sasha’s story is heartbreaking, and there are thousands more like him who desperately need help,” band frontman Dan Reynolds added. “Even today, his family is without electricity and other basic utilities. We hope people will consider donating to United24 and raising their voice for this cause.”

"Crushed" comes off Imagine Dragon's dual album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2. The Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1 arrived in 2021, while the second part was released last year.

The group recently performed an acoustic set at the WGA picket line in Los Angeles in support of striking writers. Reynolds and guitarist Daniel Wayne Sermon played their Grammy-winning song “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes” in front of the Netflix building.

Imagine Dragons is set to headline this year’s three-weekend Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin along with Eric Church, Zach Bryan, and Zac Brown Band.