Imagine Dragons Bring ‘League of Legends’-Inspired ‘Enemy’ to ‘Fallon’

Imagine Dragons brought their Las Vegas-tinged brand of theatrical pop rock to The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of “Enemy.” The standalone single is the theme song for the Netflix animated series Arcane, which is inspired by the massively popular multiplayer online video game, League of Legends.

Surrounded by his bandmates, lead singer Dan Reynolds acts as his own hype man, pumping himself up against a nebulous army of would-be detractors and haters.

“Your words up on thе wall as you’re prayin’ for my fall/ And the laughter in thе halls and the names that I’ve been called,” Reynolds sings. “I stack it in my mind, and I’m waiting for the time/ When I show you what it’s like to be words spit in a mic.”

Imagine Dragons dropped the Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1 — their fifth studio album — in September. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Reynolds described the band’s experience working with the famed producer.

“Rick was like no one else I’ve ever worked with. With the legend of Rick Rubin, you don’t really know what to expect,” he said. “He was very hands-on, very actively engaged.”

The band is embarking on a world tour in support of the LP, which kicks off next month in Miami.