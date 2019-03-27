Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw to Play Event Honoring Military

Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men and Gavin DeGraw will salute the U.S. military on Memorial Weekend during “Side By Side, A Celebration of Service,” a two-part event scheduled for Saturday, May 25th in Manhattan.

The first half of the affair begins at noon, with veterans and active military and their families welcomed to Rockefeller Center. Boyz II Men, DeGraw, the U.S. Navy Band and cast members from Jersey Boys and Wicked will perform at the event, which is free and open to the public.

Imagine Dragons will play at Radio City Music Hall that night, and Northwell Health will provide free tickets to hundreds of military service members, veterans and family members. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29th at noon ET via Ticketmaster.

“Side By Side” will also allow attendees to interact with U.S. Navy equipment and activations, and hear stories from veterans like Northwell Health’s 2019 Patriot Award recipient, Dusty Kirby. Additional details are available at the event’s website.

“This is an opportunity to reflect on the joy of being free and alive in America, and extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who have served our country as well as the families who support them,” Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said in a statement. “It’s not the celebration itself that’s important, but never forgetting the sacrifices of veterans and their families.”