Hear Imagine Dragons Reflect on Mortality in New Single ‘Bones’

Imagine Dragons have released a new single, “Bones.” The mid-tempo rock-heavy track, produced by Mattman & Robin, sees frontman Dan Reynolds considering his own mortality.

“Feeling like a boulder hurtling,” Reynolds howls on the song. “Seeing all the vultures circling/Burning in the flames I’m working in/Turning in a bed that’s darkening.”

“‘Bones’ is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” the singer explained in a statement. “I’m always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song.”

“Bones” is the first song from the Las Vegas band’s forthcoming album, Mercury – Act 2, the follow-up to the Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1, which arrived last year. Earlier this year, Imagine Dragons shared “Enemy,” a standalone single that is the theme song for the Netflix animated series, Arcane.

Imagine Dragons’ Mercury World Tour kicks off this weekend in Los Angeles.