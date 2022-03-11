 Hear Imagine Dragons Reflect on Mortality in New Single 'Bones' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rosalía Shares Embarrassing Harry Styles Texting Gaffe on 'Fallon'
Home Music Music News

Hear Imagine Dragons Reflect on Mortality in New Single ‘Bones’

Song is the first listen from the band’s upcoming album Mercury – Act 2

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Imagine Dragons have released a new single, “Bones.” The mid-tempo rock-heavy track, produced by Mattman & Robin, sees frontman Dan Reynolds considering his own mortality.

“Feeling like a boulder hurtling,” Reynolds howls on the song. “Seeing all the vultures circling/Burning in the flames I’m working in/Turning in a bed that’s darkening.”

“‘Bones’ is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” the singer explained in a statement. “I’m always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song.”

“Bones” is the first song from the Las Vegas band’s forthcoming album, Mercury – Act 2, the follow-up to the Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1, which arrived last year. Earlier this year, Imagine Dragons shared “Enemy,” a standalone single that is the theme song for the Netflix animated series, Arcane.

Imagine Dragons’ Mercury World Tour kicks off this weekend in Los Angeles.

In This Article: Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.