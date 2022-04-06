 Imagine Dragons Wake the Undead in New 'Bones' Video - Rolling Stone
Imagine Dragons Wake the Undead in New ‘Thriller’-Inspired ‘Bones’ Video

Song will appear on the band’s forthcoming album Mercury – Act 2

Imagine DragonsImagine Dragons

Eric Ray Davidson

Imagine Dragons draw inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in the music video for the band’s recent single, “Bones.” The clip, directed by Jason Koenig, depicts a zombie apocalypse on Wall Street, transforming a stock exchange trading floor into a playground for the undead.

Frontman Dan Reynolds plays a day trader — decked out in 80s-inspired clothing — in the clip, which is filled with brain-eating, dancing zombies in homage to the 1983 “Thriller” video, a favorite of Reynolds’ children.

“It definitely served as the inspiration for the ‘Bones’ video,” Reynolds said of “Thriller” in a statement. “I’ve always loved that ‘Thriller’ was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed.” He added, “The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was.”

Imagine Dragons released “Bones,” produced by Mattman & Robin, back in March. The mid-tempo rock-heavy track sees Reynolds considering his own mortality. “‘Bones’ is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” the singer explained in a statement. “I’m always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song.”

“Bones” is the first song from the Las Vegas band’s forthcoming album, Mercury – Act 2, the follow-up to the Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1, which arrived last year. Earlier this year, Imagine Dragons shared “Enemy,” a standalone single that serves as the theme song for the Netflix animated series, Arcane.

