Imagine Dragons Get Loud and Laugh a Little With ‘Believer’ Performance From ‘Live in Vegas’

To celebrate the arrival of their new documentary today, July 14, Imagine Dragons have shared a clip of their booming rendition of “Believer” from Live in Vegas.

The performance of the 2017 smash — which is also being released as a single — is accentuated with thundering drums, a roaring crowd, and multiple blasts from a confetti cannon. But even amidst all the musical and technical explosions, the most endearing moment comes early on when something (or someone) in the crowd appears to trip up frontman Dan Reynolds, who starts laughing to himself in the middle of singing.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas primarily features footage from the band’s performance at Allegiant Stadium in their hometown of Las Vegas last September. That show will be paired with archival and contemporary interviews with the band, chronicling how Imagine Dragons went from playing local dive bars and casinos on the Vegas Strip to headlining the city’s gigantic football stadium.

With the documentary streaming on Hulu, Imagine Dragons are also plotting a “Vevo Takeover” on the Vevo Pop channel. The hour-long special will air over the course of the weekend — July 14 through 17 — comprising the band’s music videos alongside short interview clips with Reynolds. Additionally, Imagine Dragons will be hosting a virtual watch party for Live in Vegas on Roblox, with the virtual game even building out a Vegas-themed environment for the occasion.

Imagine Dragons have spent the past couple of years touring the world in support of their two most recent albums, 2021’s Mercury — Act 1 and its 2022 follow-up, Mercury — Act 2. They’ve got one more North American show scheduled for this weekend — TC Summerfest in Minneapolis tomorrow, July 15 — after which they’ll launch a European tour that’ll take up the rest of the summer.