iLoveMakonnen, Fall Out Boy Pay Tribute to Lil Peep in ‘I’ve Been Waiting’ Video

iLoveMakonnen has released the new video for “I’ve Been Waiting,” the collaboration between him and Lil Peep, who died of an overdose in 2017.

The video, directed by Andrew Donoho and featuring Fall Out Boy, takes place in a fantasy landscape. iLoveMakonnen solemnly plays the piano while Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump serenades in front of a waterfall. The video pays homage to Lil Peep by showing his face in a formation of tree branches.

A dedication at the beginning of the video reads, “Dedicated to all those people that want to feel magic around them. And also to Peep, who inspired this magic.”

Sus Boy, Lil Peep’s former creative director who also worked on the “I’ve Been Waiting” video, said in a statement that the concept initially came from talks between Peep and iLoveMakonnen when they first recorded the song. “Peep wanted this video to bring people up into the clouds, into the fantastical world of his mind. Making it now, alongside Makonnen, is our way of visiting him again.”

"Peep and I wanted our music to help people escape from depression and their everyday world," iLoveMakonnen added. "We wanted people to feel magic and create good memories with our music. I think this video shows exactly that."

“I’ve Been Waiting” is currently at Number 15 on the Billboard Top 40.