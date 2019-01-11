iLoveMakonnen Is Back (and Brings Gucci Mane Along With) on ‘Spendin”

iLoveMakonnen has always had a knack for melodies; his shaky falsetto and quivering vocal runs only added to the charm of his breakouts, “Tuesday” and “I Don’t Sell Molly No More.” Makonnen’s music didn’t get worse, but the young singer still saw the spotlight dim for a variety of reasons out of his control. Last year, though, provided the beginnings of a resurgence for Makonnen. Songs like the Rae Sremmurd-assisted “Love” and his Lil Peep collab “Sunlight On Your Skin” proved his talents have sharpened since 2014.

“Spendin'” is the latest example in the trend upwards. The simple repetition of Makonnen’s “I’m spendin’, I’m spendin’, spendin'” is hypnotic. The beat is a perfect launchpad for Gucci Mane, who turns in an inspired performance. Toward the end of the verse Mane lists four opinions, two of which could be argued convincingly as facts: Yes, Gucci is both the “trap god” and “Jay-Z of the South.” It’s not as clear whether Gucci is “the coolest nigga I done ever seen,” because I don’t know how many people Gucci has met, but La Flare seems trustworthy enough to take him at his word. Finally, Gucci spits, “If you ask me, I’m the GOAT, but that just me.” It’s the type of self-confidence we should all carry into 2019.