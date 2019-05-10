×
iLoveMakonnen Returns With New Song ‘Drunk on Saturday’

Forthcoming EP will also include ‘Spendin’ with Gucci Mane

iLoveMakonnen released a new song, “Drunk on Saturday,” and announced an upcoming EP titled M3, set for release on June 21st. “The EP is his first official body of work in almost three years, and he describes it as ‘an intro into my life after 2017,'” a representative of iLoveMakonnen said in a press release.

In addition to “Drunk on Saturday,” the EP will also include “Spendin,” iLoveMakonnen’s collaboration with rapper Gucci Mane.

iLoveMakonnen previously released the music video for “I’ve Been Waiting,” featuring Fall Out Boy and the voice of Lil Peep; the video served as a tribute to the late artist.

“Peep and I wanted our music to help people escape from depression and their everyday world,” iLoveMakonnen said of the video. “Peep and I wanted our music to help people escape from depression and their everyday world. We wanted people to feel magic and create good memories with our music. I think this video shows exactly that.”

