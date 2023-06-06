Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne to Bring the Hits at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and more will hit the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 22 and 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Seacrest will host the two-day event, which will feature major artists from an array of genres. Also set to perform: Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Lenny Kravitz, Public Enemy, TLC, Miguel, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. (Additional artists will be announced later.)

Tickets for the iHeartRadio festival will go on sale June 16 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Before that, there’ll be a presale for Capital One cardholders that will start June 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and end on June 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (or while tickets last). Full info is available at the iHeartRadio festival website.

As always, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations. But for the first time this year there’ll also be an official online livestream, with performances airing exclusively on Hulu. Highlights from the concerts will also be available to watch on Hulu in the weeks after the fest.

"This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a 'Best in Class' group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage," aid iHeartMedia exec John Sykes. Tom Coleman, iHeartMedia's Chief Programming Officer added, "Each performer can sell out on their own, so it's incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage."

Clarkson is currently gearing up for the release of her new album, Chemistry, which is set to arrive on June 23 (she recently released a new single, “I Hate Love,” featuring Steve Martin on banjo). She also continues to host her daytime talk show, though Rolling Stone recently issued a report detailing allegations about the program’s toxic behind-the-scenes culture. In her response, Clarkson called the behavior “unacceptable” and said she wants it “eradicated.”

As for the Foo Fighters, they just released their new album, But Here We Are, which marks their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. They’ll spend the bulk of the summer on the road in support of the new LP.