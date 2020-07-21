BTS, Coldplay, Migos, Miley Cyrus to Play iHeartRadio Festival in September

The iHeartRadio Festival will go on this September despite the coronavirus, Variety reports on Tuesday.

BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown, Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more will perform for the September 18th and 19th event, taping performances in Los Angeles and Nashville that adhere to social distancing guidelines; the event will air September 27th and 28th on the CW with Ryan Seacrest as host.

In an extensive interview with Variety, iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes elaborated on what procedures the 10th-anniversary festival will put in place in order to adequately prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We do have a theater — the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles — which will be completely scrubbed and cleaned with no audience,” Sykes said. “We’ll put a Zoom suite of fans in there so the artists can look out and see, but they won’t really be there. And we’ll have a production team outside the facility remotely in a parking lot and the artists will have the venue to themselves for an entire day. They’ll be able to rehearse, plug in and play live, we’ll have video effects and sound.”

Ten artists will perform at the theater in L.A. while more will perform at a soundstage at Nashville, totaling five artists a night over a two-day period.

iHeartMedia previously ran a virtual concert back in March with their Living Room Concert event. The show was created after the iHeartRadio Music Awards had to be canceled due to the pandemic.