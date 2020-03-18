 'In My Room,' Rolling Stone's New IGTV Music Series - Rolling Stone
Introducing ‘In My Room,’ a New IGTV Music Series

New episodes will launch three times a week at 3 p.m. EST

brian wilson

Brian Bowen Smith*

With the coronavirus crisis rapidly unfolding, artists and venues around the globe are coming up with innovative ways to keep the lights on and the music playing — without leaving the house.

With this in mind, today at 3 p.m. EST, Rolling Stone will launch a new IGTV series titled “In My Room.” The first episode kicks off with Brian Wilson singing his classic songs from his California home. It will be an intimate, unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss.

We’ll be releasing episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. ET — not only with legacy artists, but with newer artists too; with artists across genres and across the globe.

We’re all experiencing this pandemic in different ways — and we’re all in this together. Artists need our support, and they can also help get us through troubled times. We’re looking forward to giving fans a glimpse into the many ways music can help and heal.

