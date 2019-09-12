Iggy Pop Recruits the Roots for ‘James Bond’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Iggy Pop recruited the Roots, jazz trumpeter Leron Thomas, guitarist Noveller and a shirt to perform his song “James Bond” on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

The Stooges singer warbled, eyes closed, over a compact, noir-ish dual guitar riff and metronomic time-keeping from Questlove. “She walks like him, talks like him too/She can suss out the spy, even if it’s you,” he sang. “She trusts no one, not even herself/She makes no sudden moves, chalks it up to stealth.”

“James Bond” appears on the punk icon’s newly released 18th solo LP Free. In a statement upon issuing the track, Pop admitted he wasn’t sure what was happening in the lyrics. “I don’t know what she’s up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she’s taking over,” he said. “Well, why not? I’ll try anything once. I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron’s production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.”

The album also features the singles “Sonali” and “Free,” along with album track “We Are the People,” which includes lyrics authored by Lou Reed in 1970 but published posthumously in 2018. Both Thomas and Noveller appear on Free, which follows Pop’s Josh Homme-produced 2016 LP, Post Pop Depression.