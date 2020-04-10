Iggy Pop Preps 7-CD ‘The Bowie Years’ Box Set

Iggy Pop’s fruitful collaboration with David Bowie in Berlin, Germany — resulting in the Stooges singer’s acclaimed 1977 solo albums The Idiot and Lust for Life — will be the focus of an upcoming 7-CD box set.

The Bowie Years features The Idiot and Lust for Life and the 1978 live LP TV Eye Live, plus a disc full of demos and rarities and three more live recordings from the era.

Ahead of The Bowie Years release on May 29th, uDiscover shared an “alternate mix” of The Idiot’s “China Girl,” a rougher version of the track that Bowie would later rerecord in 1983 for Let’s Dance. The alternate “China Girl” features on the disc of demos and rarities that includes single edits, alternate mixes and more:

Outside of TV Eye Live, the three March 1977 live concerts featured in The Bowie Years — Live at the Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977, Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977 and Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977 — are all previously unreleased.

“This set has been mastered from the best possible sources and contains a 40-page booklet written by the Guardian‘s Michael Hahn with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and fans who talk about the influence the albums had on them,” uDiscover added.

The Bowie Years is available to preorder now. Additionally, The Idiot and Lust for Life will also be released as two-disc reissues, with The Idiot paired with Live at the Rainbow Theatre and Lust for Life backed by TV Eye Live.

Popular on Rolling Stone

The Bowie Years Tracklist

Disc One (The Idiot)

Sister Midnight

Nightclubbing

Funtime

Baby

China Girl

Dum Dum Boys

Tiny Girls

Mass Production

Disc Two (Lust For Life)

Lust for Life

Sixteen

Some Weird Sin

The Passenger

Tonight

Success

Turn Blue

Neighborhood Threat

Fall in Love With Me

Disc Three (TV Eye Live)

T.V. Eye

Funtime

Sixteen

I Got a Right

Lust for Life

Dirt

Nightclubbing

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Disc Four (Demos and Rarities)

Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit

Sister Midnight – Single Edit

China Girl – Single Edit

Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix

Baby – Alt Mix

China Girl – Alt Mix

Tiny Girls – Alt Mix

I Got A Right – Single

Lust for Life – Edit

Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot

Disc Five (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Tonight

Some Weird Sin

China Girl

Disc Six (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

1969

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl

Disc Seven (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)

Raw Power

T.V. Eye

Dirt

Turn Blue

Funtime

Gimme Danger

No Fun

Sister Midnight

I Need Somebody

Search and Destroy

I Wanna Be Your Dog

China Girl