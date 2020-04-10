 Iggy Pop Preps 7-CD 'The Bowie Years' Box Set - Rolling Stone
Iggy Pop Preps 7-CD ‘The Bowie Years’ Box Set

Reissues of The Idiot, Lust for Life and TV Eye Live joined by disc of demos and rarities plus three unreleased concert recordings

Iggy PopIggy Pop in concert at the Rainbow Theatre, London, UK - 07 Mar 1977

Iggy Pop’s work with David Bowie in Berlin, resulting in 'The Idiot' and 'Lust for Life,' will be the focus of an upcoming 7-CD box set.

Ian Dickson/Shutterstock

Iggy Pop’s fruitful collaboration with David Bowie in Berlin, Germany — resulting in the Stooges singer’s acclaimed 1977 solo albums The Idiot and Lust for Life — will be the focus of an upcoming 7-CD box set.

The Bowie Years features The Idiot and Lust for Life and the 1978 live LP TV Eye Live, plus a disc full of demos and rarities and three more live recordings from the era.

Ahead of The Bowie Years release on May 29th, uDiscover shared an “alternate mix” of The Idiot’s “China Girl,” a rougher version of the track that Bowie would later rerecord in 1983 for Let’s Dance. The alternate “China Girl” features on the disc of demos and rarities that includes single edits, alternate mixes and more:

Outside of TV Eye Live, the three March 1977 live concerts featured in The Bowie YearsLive at the Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977, Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977 and Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977 — are all previously unreleased.

“This set has been mastered from the best possible sources and contains a 40-page booklet written by the Guardian‘s Michael Hahn with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and fans who talk about the influence the albums had on them,” uDiscover added.

The Bowie Years is available to preorder now. Additionally, The Idiot and Lust for Life will also be released as two-disc reissues, with The Idiot paired with Live at the Rainbow Theatre and Lust for Life backed by TV Eye Live.

The Bowie Years Tracklist

Disc One (The Idiot)
Sister Midnight
Nightclubbing
Funtime
Baby
China Girl
Dum Dum Boys
Tiny Girls
Mass Production 

Disc Two (Lust For Life)
Lust for Life
Sixteen
Some Weird Sin
The Passenger
Tonight
Success
Turn Blue
Neighborhood Threat
Fall in Love With Me 

Disc Three (TV Eye Live)
T.V. Eye
Funtime
Sixteen
I Got a Right
Lust for Life
Dirt
Nightclubbing
I Wanna Be Your Dog

Disc Four (Demos and Rarities)
Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit
Sister Midnight – Single Edit
China Girl – Single Edit
Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix
Baby – Alt Mix
China Girl – Alt Mix
Tiny Girls – Alt Mix
I Got A Right – Single
Lust for Life – Edit
Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot

Disc Five (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
1969
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
Tonight
Some Weird Sin
China Girl 

Disc Six (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
1969
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
China Girl 

Disc Seven (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)
Raw Power
T.V. Eye
Dirt
Turn Blue
Funtime
Gimme Danger
No Fun
Sister Midnight
I Need Somebody
Search and Destroy
I Wanna Be Your Dog
China Girl

In This Article: David Bowie, Iggy Pop

