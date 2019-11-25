 Iggy Pop Taps Mac DeMarco to Direct Surreal 'Sonali' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Lizard People Search for Love in Iggy Pop's 'Sonali' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizard People Search for Love in Iggy Pop’s ‘Sonali’ Video

Mac DeMarco directed wild clip for track off punk legend’s latest LP, Free

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

A couple of lizard people seemed fated to never meet in the bizarre new video for Iggy Pop’s “Sonali,” directed by Mac DeMarco.

The video stars musician Tommy Midnight and DeMarco’s girlfriend Kiera McNally, both of whom are outfitted with some extremely elaborate lizard makeup while otherwise dressed in regular human clothes (DeMarco was done up similarly in his music video for “Nobody”). The clip opens with McNally’s character lighting some candles and preparing for a fancy evening, while Midnight’s character finds himself stuck at a gas station and struggling to make it home in traffic.

The video is peppered with surreal flourishes that further delay Midnight’s journey, even though they seem fully avoidable. At one point, he pulls over to the curb to take a phone call with McNally that consists solely of the two saying “I love you” back and forth. Later, he pulls over again so he can pantomime a sax solo in his fuzzy pink convertible even though “Sonali” features a trumpet solo.

“Sonali” appears on Iggy Pop’s latest solo album, Free, which was released in September and followed his 2016 LP, Post Pop Depression, which he made with Josh Homme. Iggy Pop recorded Free with jazz trumpeter and composer Leron Thomas and Novella, the solo project of guitarist Lipstate.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.