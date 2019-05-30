×
Rolling Stone
Iggy Pop To Release Book of Lyrics and Photos in October

“‘Til Wrong Feels Right” will feature photos, essays and memorabilia

Iggy Pop will release a collection of lyrics, essays and photos in October.

Iggy Pop will release a new lyric book collection, ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, October 1st. The book, which is currently available for preorder via Penguin Random House, will include lyrics, essays, photographs and artwork created by Pop throughout his career.

An official description of the book reads, “Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first and eponymous ‘The Stooges’ record, this new book will bring together for the first time his selected lyrics, beautifully illustrated with artwork, photos and complete with his and others’ reflections on a genre-defining music career. With an introduction and context from Iggy, the book is published as a full color hardback.”

‘Til Wrong Feels Right, which spans 288 pages, features “the complete lyrics for 100 songs brought to life by full-color photos, his own memorabilia, never-before-seen notes, short essays by Iggy, and commentary from other music legends–from T. Rex’s Mark Bolan to Blondie’s Debbie Harry.”

Pop will also star in Jim Jarmusch’s upcoming zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die, alongside Bill Murray. The film, out June 14th, follows Jarmusch’s 2016 documentary on the Stooges, Gimme Danger. The musician is also touring this summer, with shows planned throughout Europe in June and July.

