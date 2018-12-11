Iggy Pop to Executive Produce All-Star ‘Punk’ Docuseries

Iggy Pop will serve as executive producer on the upcoming four-part docuseries Punk, with fashion designer John Varvatos also on board to tell EPIX’s “quintessential story of punk.”

The Stooges legend is also among the artists to provide exclusive interviews to the series. Sex Pistols’ John Lydon, Dave Grohl, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Marky Ramone, MC5’s Wayne Kramer, Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and The Decline of Western Civilization director Penelope Spheeris and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea contributing to Punk.

EPIX said of the docuseries, which premieres March 11th on the network, “Featuring original interviews with America’s punk pioneers and the U.K.’s most notorious bands, alongside a seamless blend of rare and unseen photos, gritty archival film and video, a crackling soundtrack of punk hits and misses, Punk explores the music, the fashion, the art and the DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts.”

Varvatos added in a statement, “Exploring and reliving the history of punk has been an absolute labor of love for me. Punk’s ability to transcend generations in its culture, music, and style is a story that needs to be told. So… Hey Ho Let’s Go!!”