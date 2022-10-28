fbpixel
'Fire Up the Blood'

Iggy Pop Works Himself Into a Punk ‘Frenzy’ on New Single

Stooges legend gets assist from Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt on new song
Danny Clinch Iggy Pop and Andrew Watt

Iggy Pop works himself into a “Frenzy” and reignites some of his proto-punk fire on the singer’s new single.

Assisting Pop on the rock salvo is a pair of rock legends — Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith — as well as guitarist and producer Andrew Watt; “Frenzy” was released via the new partnership between Atlantic Records and Watt’s new Gold Tooth label.

“Frenzy” marks a left turn back toward the Godfather of Punk’s roots, as the single hues closer to his Stooges and early solo output than his jazzy 2019 LP Free.

“Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood,” Pop added of the track without further explanation.

Pop — the recipient of the 2022 Polar Music Prize —recently contributed a cover of Leonard Cohen’s posthumous classic “You Want It Darker” to a tribute album for that singer, as well as delivered spoken word for a Danny Elfman remix album.

