See Iggy Pop Croon in New Video ‘Loves Missing’

A woman plays with a prism while Iggy Pop blocks the light with his head in the video for “Loves Missing,” a track off the former Stooge’s recent solo LP, Free. “She’s thinking about something we all need,” Pop croons. He eventually declares that “love’s absent,” explaining why the woman is so withdrawn. As the song picks up the pace, so does Pop; he punches the air, whips his hair and offers up chef’s kisses as he sings, “I love you.” Meanwhile, the woman descends into an array of light and color.

A New Yorker profile called “Loves Missing” Free’s most personal track, although Pop didn’t explain specifically why or how.

Pop filmed his part of the video at Sweat Records in Miami. The clip, which Simon Taylor directed, also features Ale Campos from the Miami band Las Nubes.

Prior to the laid-back record’s release, Pop issued videos for a number of its songs, including the new-agey “Free,” the smoothly swaggering “James Bond” and skittery “Sonali.” Earlier this month, he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed an upbeat take of “James Bond” with backing music by the Roots, saxophonist Leron Thomas and guitarist Noveller.

In an interview with NME about the album, Pop gave his definition of freedom. “Freedom is being able to respect your own feelings and act on them but not all the time and not too much,” he said. “I’ve tried that in life. And I got to a certain point and thought, ‘That’s not gonna go [any more].'”