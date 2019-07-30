Hear Iggy Pop’s Sparse New Single ‘James Bond’

Iggy Pop keeps it simple on his new single, “James Bond.” The low-key, repetitive track centers on a minimal beat and thumping guitar line as the rock star croons, “She wants to be your James Bond/ Well, it’s not for a price/ And it’s not to be nice/ She wants to be your James Bond.” The single was written and produced by Leron Thomas, a jazz trumpeter and composer.

“James Bond” comes off Pop’s upcoming solo album Free, which drops September 6th via Loma Vista. The musician previously revealed the album’s title track, an ambient number with a jazz vibe (also produced by Thomas) that sees Pop speaking only one lyric: “I wanna be free.” The release is a follow-up to Pop’s 2016 album, Post Pop Depression, which was produced by Josh Homme.

“This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice,” Pop said in a statement. “By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need—not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Pop will also release a new lyric book collection, ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, October 1st via Penguin Random House. The tome will include lyrics, essays, photographs and artwork created by the musician throughout his career.