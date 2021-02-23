Watch Iggy Pop’s New ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’ Video

Iggy Pop has dropped a new video for his interpretation of the Dylan Thomas poem, “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.” It’s featured on Pop’s 2019 album, Free.

In the Simon Taylor-directed video, Pop delivers a dramatic reading of the classic poem, buoyed by guitarist Noveller and trumpeter Leron Thomas’ soundscape. Pop focuses a steadfast stare directly into the camera with the closeup shot style enhancing his deep timbre and expressiveness.

In December, Pop released “Dirty Little Virus,” a song about Covid-19. He also recorded a French-language version of Elvis Costello’s “No Flag” from Costello’s recent album, Hey Clockface.

The two friends appeared in Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue, where they shared early memories of their longstanding friendship and their careers. “When I heard your music, I felt like you were the only thing coming out of the U.K. that wasn’t going along with the I’m-a-monster-with a-guitar-riff thing,” Pop told Costello. “The whole guitar riffage was going up and up and up. You were either that or, no offense to her, you were Lulu.”