Hear Iggy Pop Join Cage the Elephant on New Version of ‘Broken Boy’

Cage the Elephant has tapped Iggy Pop for a new take on their song “Broken Boy,” which comes off the band’s fifth album Social Cues. On this version Pop comes in for a verse and adds backing vocals to the raucous track.

“Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys,” Pop said in a statement. “Sounds pretty wicked to me.”

“He’s such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically,” Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz added of Pop’s contribution. “Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is. I’m grateful and blown away to have experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

Social Cues, which dropped last spring, is nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammys, held this weekend, while Pop will be honored at with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

Cage the Elephant recently wrapped a two-month tour with Beck and Spoon. The band’s performance on Austin City Limits, taped at the Moody Theater, will air on January 25th as part of the PBS show’s 45th season. The group will head to Europe and the U.K. in February before performing at Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina in March, and Lollapalooza Brazil in April.