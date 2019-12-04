 Iggy Pop, Margo Price Set for 2020 Tibet House Benefit Concert - Rolling Stone
Iggy Pop, Bettye LaVette, Margo Price, Patti Smith Top Tibet House Concert Lineup

Philip Glass will return as artistic director for annual benefit also featuring National’s Matt Berninger, Laurie Anderson

Jon Blistein

Tibet House Concert Lineup

Iggy Pop, Margo Price and Betty LaVette lead the 2020 Tibet House Benefit Concert lineup.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, James Gourley/Shutterstock, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Iggy Pop, Bettye LaVette and Margo Price top a packed lineup for the 33rd annual Tibet House Benefit Concert, taking place February 26th, 2020 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Composer Philip Glass will return as the event’s artistic director, and has curated a lineup that also boasts the National’s Matt Berninger, Phoebe Bridgers, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Jesse Paris Smith and Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal (Anderson, Smith and Choegyal recently collaborated on a project, Songs From the Bardo, based on the Tibetan “Book of the Dead”). Additional performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for the 2020 Tibet House Concert are on sale now via the Carnegie Hall website, and are priced between $35 and $200. Special gala packages are also available via the Tibet House site and start at $500.

Proceeds from the concert support the Tibet House U.S., a non-profit founded in 1987 at the request of the Dalai Lama. The educational institution and cultural embassy works to “ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.”

Last year’s Tibet House Benefit Concert featured another eclectic lineup and an array of surprising sets, including Anderson leading the audience in an extended scream, Jason Isbell performing a 10-minute instrumental set and Stephen Colbert reading Allen Ginsberg’s “Birdbrain” with Glass providing piano accompaniment. The night also featured Patti Smith, New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Debbie Harry and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste.

