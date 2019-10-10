 Iggy Azalea’s Former Employer (T.I.) Calls Signing Her a “Blunder” – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Iggy Azalea’s Former Employer (T.I.) Calls Signing Her a “Blunder.” Iggy Disagrees

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” T.I. said

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Rapper Iggy Azalea performs during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Iggy Azalea performs during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hip-hop is the greatest workplace comedy. Blood turns to beef, bosses become bitter, and rappers inevitably end up scorning their former places of employment. The latest example of this phenomenon comes courtesy of T.I. and Iggy Azalea.

During a press stop for the new Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, the Atlanta rapper shared his thoughts about signing Azalea to his Grand Hustle label in 2012. “I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” T.I. said via The Root. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Iggy defended her tenure at Grand Hustle. “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmao,” she wrote. “Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.” During a 2015 interview with Ebro In The Morning, T.I. revealed that he cut professional ties with the “Fancy” rapper, after disagreeing with how she handled a situation with Q-Tip that he helped smooth over.

“After it was cool, everything was cool, and then they kind of came back and undid what I had just [done],” T.I. said. “I’ma be all the way real, I’m a loyal partner. If I rock with you I’m gon’ rock with you … I really do feel that they [Iggy’s team] just needed a little more time to adjust, which I feel they can do. They have the talent, they have the charisma.”

Rolling Stone
