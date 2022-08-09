Iggy Azalea Ends Brief Retirement From Music: ‘If I Can’t Have Peace, Neither Can You’

If Iggy Azalea is going down, she’s taking all of her haters with her. The Australian rapper took to Twitter on Monday to announce that, despite releasing what was meant to be her final album, End of an Era, last year, she’s coming out of her indefinite retirement from the music industry early.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.,” she wrote. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

Azalea is embracing the chaos now. Ahead of the album’s arrival last year, she told fans that she felt as though “shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing.”

But the rapper never made it too far away from the music industry — she’s currently on the road with Pitbull, opening for his Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour.

She seemed content with leaving it all behind for a while, telling Billboard: “I guess I would just like to be remembered as a trailblazer. I experimented a lot with sounds, so remember me as someone not afraid to try new things and experiment … . All I wanted to do was create a universe for some kid sitting at home and help them imagine themselves in the world of my videos. That’s the legacy I want for myself.”

Now, she’s giving herself more time to refine her legacy — and to taunt everyone who couldn’t leave well enough alone.

“They can only be mad at themselves,” Azalea wrote on Twitter. “Shoulda left me be. Now I’m on my petty Gemini shit.”