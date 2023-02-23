Iggy Azalea Would Collaborate With Britney Spears Again, But Only If It’s ‘100 Percent Her Own Ideas’

Iggy Azalea’s 2015 collaboration with Britney Spears, “Pretty Girls,” wasn’t the hit she expected it to be, thanks to the restrictions put in place by way of her collaborator’s strict conservatorship. But now that Spears has been released from the conservatorship, the pair have been in touch – and Azalea wouldn’t mind revisiting a collaboration under different circumstances.

“We talk on Instagram sometimes,” Azalea shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “She’ll message me, and I’ll message her back and everything.”

The rapper referred to “Pretty Girls” as one of her favorite collaborations, despite the fact that it stalled out before it reached the heights she had imagined for it. “I’ve spoken about this before, but I just feel like there was so much we wanted to do with it, and we never got to do what we wanted to do,” Azalea explained.

In 2016, Azalea shared a story about having Spears over to her house while promoting “Pretty Girls.” At the time, she told Watch What Happens Live about the sweep of the premises the singer’s team did before the singer was allowed over to have a salad. “They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and get it to her or something, to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence,” she said. “And I’m not. I passed the test.”

During her recent appearance on the Andy Cohen show, Azalea reflected on the collaboration more, adding: "She was so limited, obviously. Now that she has the ability to do it her way 100 percent."

Since Spears’ conservatorship was brought to an end in 2021, the singer has teamed up with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” essentially a new version of his classic “Tiny Dancer.” It wasn’t an immediate jump back into the pop arena but a gentle reintroduction.

“I love Britney, and she’s so much more creative than what people give her credit for,” Azalea said. “What she did with Elton was so amazing and I would love to be a part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they’re 100 percent her own ideas.”