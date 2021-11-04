Watch Idles Perform ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ on ‘Kimmel’

Idles appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase their recent tune “The Beachland Ballroom,” marking the band’s U.S. late night TV debut.

The soulful track, named for the Cleveland, Ohio venue, will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, Crawler, out November 12th via Partisan. The album is a follow-up to last year’s Ultra Mono.

Co-produced by Kenny Beats and Idles guitarist Mark Bowen, Idles recorded the album during the pandemic at Real World Studios in Bath, England.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” frontman Joe Talbot said of “The Beachland Ballroom.” “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

The band followed the single with “Car Crash,” which arrived earlier this week along with a music video directed by Matthew Cusick.

Idles are currently on tour in support of the new album. Their U.S. run wraps on November 10th in Seattle, and the band will perform a string of U.K. and Europe shows in early 2022.